GORDON – The historic Gordon Fire Tower, constructed in 1935 as a lookout tower to detect wildfires, was decommissioned in 2016 along with all other fire towers in the state of Wisconsin. Due to the efforts of The Friends of the Bird Sanctuary, funds have been raised to save the structure. A cabin has been moved in and it will soon become the first fire tower camping rental in the Midwest.
Local artist Kate Lawler Perry was intrigued with the idea of capturing this historic monument on canvas. She has always had a passion for the history of the area and a desire to recreate something of meaning and value through her paintings. Her roots there run deep as her great-grandparents, Ted and Rose Lawler, homesteaded on the Eau Claire River east of Gordon in the early 1900s.
