Ann (Annie) Collins passed away peacefully on January 26, 2022, at Edgewood May Creek in Walker, MN.
Ann was born on October 28, 1925, in Columbus, Texas, to Fred and Hulda Schmidt. After graduating from Columbus High School in 1943, she moved to San Antonio, where she worked for three years at Kelly Field as a clerk typist during WWII. It was during this time that she met the young recruit who would become her husband for 71 years, Nathan Collins. They were married on April 12, 1946, in Columbus, Texas.
