Each year, National Ag Day presents an opportunity for all of us to recognize the impacts and contributions of agriculture throughout Wisconsin. We are fortunate to have an agricultural industry that produces an abundance of diverse products that are recognized around the world for their high quality. Our state is responsible for exporting more than $3.3 billion of agriculture products to over 151 countries. Wisconsin ranks first in the U.S. for a variety of commodities and is internationally known as a leader in the dairy industry. With a $104.8 billion contribution to our state’s economy each year and about 435,700 jobs, agriculture is extremely important to our state’s overall success.
It’s also an integral part of our heritage. About one in nine people working in our state hold a job related to agriculture across a variety of careers. From marketing to animal health to IT development and much more, Wisconsin agriculture offers a broad range of opportunities for workers across the state. National Ag Day is an opportunity not only to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of agriculture to Wisconsin’s economy and traditions, but to also determine opportunities where we can ensure a strong future for this critical industry.
