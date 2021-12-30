SHELL LAKE– Shell Lake might soon have another opportunity to become even more beautiful.
The city council earlier this month considered approving an “adopt a road” program within the city limits that could be run similar to the state’s Adopt-a-Highway program where organizations or individuals volunteer to commit to periodically cleaning up specific segments of roads, removing any litter from the along the road and ditches.
