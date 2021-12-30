Shell Lake Library, City Hall
JULIE HUSTVET

SHELL LAKE– Shell Lake might soon have another opportunity to become even more beautiful.

The city council earlier this month considered approving an “adopt a road” program within the city limits that could be run similar to the state’s Adopt-a-Highway program where organizations or individuals volunteer to commit to periodically cleaning up specific segments of roads, removing any litter from the along the road and ditches.

