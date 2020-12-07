HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one man is dead and two others injured after multiple stabbings Sunday morning in Hudson, located across the border from Minnesota.

The Hudson Police Department says officers responding to a report shortly after 1 a.m. found three victims in different locations downtown. Emergency crews brought the victims to a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, WCCO-TV reported.

