As we approach the 103rd Armistice/Remembrance Day (despite opposition it was re-named Veterans Day in the 1950s) we are reminded daily of our manufactured divisions. Ignoring warnings from Dwight Eisenhower, some citizens have selected to embrace their own version of Nationalistic Militarism, in effect becoming our/their own enemy. History tells us we’ve rarely been united, rarely lived up to the promises outlined in our Constitution. History is correct.
We still have lots of work to do.
It saddens me deeply to witness remarks made by smart folks offering opines on the “destruction of traditional America,” especially when those opines lack any form of historical perspective and are interlaced with insults toward those offering different viewpoints. Honestly, if we can’t make a point without insults, perhaps that is the point we’re making.
When we denigrate, demean or insult those with opposing views, it doesn’t strengthen our position or make us wise – it makes us small, weak, and immature. Insults leave no room for honest debate, it just deepens our petty divisions.
Thus, it’s important to know when to stop arguing with some people and just let them be wrong – because here’s the thing: The truth is singular. There is no alternative truth, no alternative facts, only truth and untruth. When we embrace an opinion as certainty it narrows the mind, making us susceptible to manipulation by pernicious con men. Examples are plentiful in our world, even in Northwest Wisconsin.
Reminder: Arlington Cemetery (any veterans cemetery) is full of Americans that held all kinds of viewpoints. There are liberals and conservatives, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. There are Christians, Jews, Muslims, and even atheists. None of them are “less” because of their beliefs. All belonged to the tribe called the USA, and the big one called planet Earth.
Unless we evolve to become a less fearful, greedy, and self-obsessed species, learning to share more kindness and empathy toward others, our world will continue to give us wars, plagues, floods, and the like, along with a percentage of people gullible enough to fall for the lies, conspiracies, and artificial divisions perpetuated by sociopathic con artists.
Food for thought: If there’s any solace to the “opinions” offered herein, try imagining how crowded this place would be without the horrors we create – and tolerate. Hmmm?
Yours in the struggle.
