Have you seen them? Who knew there were so many around? Now that we really need them, well there they are – all around us – ready to get busy. Fact is, they’ve been here all along, we just weren’t paying that much attention to them before the coronavirus crisis came around.
Of course, I’m talking about our “essential workers” – those folks risking their lives every day so that we citizens can have some sense of normalcy in our coronavirus-obsessed lives.
We know all about the medical professionals, the doctors, nurses, and their staff that will rightfully become legends when this crisis finally subsides – some are legends already – too many have already given their lives. But we cannot forget the convenience store clerks, the grocery clerks, gas station attendants, postal workers, UPS, Fed Ex etc., package delivery people, bus and taxi drivers, truckers, parts and repair shop workers, construction suppliers and workers, police and emergency responders, power and light workers, and the various communications systems employees, newspaper and mag publishers and staff, radio and TV producers, personalities, and staff.
And we especially owe a huge debt of gratitude to our food planters, pickers, processors, preppers, and servers.
They are all heroes in the truest sense, and some are dying just for going to work.
And we cannot forget to mention those heroes staying at home making masks (or other supplies), contributing where they can if they can, using common sense in the face of this crisis, instead of responding with childlike impatience over manipulated nonsense.
All of them are essential to our lives, while risking theirs every day – just for us – just to keep our lives a little closer to normal. So, the next time you see one of these heroes lurking around, don’t forget to give them some appreciation, some “thanks” for the normalcy.
If this virus has shown us anything, it has shown how deep the crack in our democracy and country is. As if we needed to be reminded that our crack was showing, heh? Our petty divisions, now combined with this virus, also example where America likely needed to go on a diet, meaning less traveling, less materialistic consumption and waste, less meanness, less self-centeredness, and a lot less whining. It is showing us that now is a great time to pull up our big boy/girl pants, show our compassionate side, and hopefully begin to mend the crack we’ve all created … at least until we conquer this disease. Then I suppose we can all go back to calling each other names again if we choose.
The rest of the world is watching us. Will Americans lead in the fight against this virus or be an embarrassment? It really is up to all of us.
In the meantime, let’s honor the dead, fight like hell for the living, and give thanks to those deserving … and please, stop the whining.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.