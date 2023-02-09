...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island
WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI
and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...
Locally dense fog will affect areas of northwest Wisconsin,
central and east-central Minnesota this morning. The areas most
likely to be impacted by dense fog include the Brainerd Lakes area
east into northwest Wisconsin and the Twin Ports. This includes
the I-35, Highway 53, and Highway 2 corridors. Visibilities of
1/2 mile or less may occur at times over the next few hours.
In addition to reduced visibility, the fog may freeze to road and
bridge surfaces creating slippery stretches.
If traveling this morning, be prepared for changing visibility.
Reduce your speed and use low-beam headlights when encountering
foggy areas.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority has created an ideological imbalance, as evidenced by their rulings that are: overwhelmingly supportive of the power of corporations, deeply anti-choice regarding women’s reproductive health, pronouncing a death sentence on any sort of gun reform, hostile to the rights of criminal defendants, intensely defending partisan redistricting and accepting of politically motivated tinkering with the election process.
