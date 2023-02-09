Letter

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority has created an ideological imbalance, as evidenced by their rulings that are: overwhelmingly supportive of the power of corporations, deeply anti-choice regarding women’s reproductive health, pronouncing a death sentence on any sort of gun reform, hostile to the rights of criminal defendants, intensely defending partisan redistricting and accepting of politically motivated tinkering with the election process.

