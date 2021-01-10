John Fennimann has served on the Spooner Township Board of Supervisors over many years. He has most recently been the Board’s Chairman and also was the “go-to” guy for all Spooner Township roads and right-of-way issues- and day to day operations..
People who have not had this particular kind of job don’t realize that it is a 24/7, 365 day a year responsibility- middle of the night calls in the worst of weather, managing and prioritizing on an extremely tight budget, hearing mostly complaints with an occasional expression of gratitude. John carried that responsibility over many years.
The December 8th Board meeting was John’s last meeting, as he is moving away to a warmer state. I want to personally thank John for his selfless years of dedication to the people of Spooner Township and to acknowledge his service publicly.
