If you are wondering what you can do about the incivility in our nation’s political discourse, I suggest reading Mark Gerzon’s insightful book “The Reunited States of America: How We Can Bridge the Partisan Divide.”
According to Gerzon, here are actions each of us can take: 1) put country before party; 2) question whether it’s patriotic to turn against our fellow citizens because they don’t share our views; 3) seek sources of information that stretch, rather than confine us; and 4) talk to each other with the goal of finding answers that are better than either of us started with.
