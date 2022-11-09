Letter

I knew of Sharon Tarr long before I met her. Her reputation as a historian and diligent reporter was well-established in Spooner long before I arrived. She was, in effect, the “Walter Cronkite” of our community. Our trust in her was implicit. We relied on her to witness our history as it unfolded and to explain to us our past and its impact on the present. We were confident that her record of the past and present was both faithful and factual.

