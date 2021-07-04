The facts (nasa.gov) regarding climate change are agreed upon by 97% of all actively publishing climate scientists. “Humans are causing global warming and climate change.”
It’s all there, folks, the answers you need to make an informed decision! Science is pretty straight forward, when you disagree, you prove your point.
As I’m not a fan of orange kool-aid, big lies or alternative facts, I’ll listen to nasa.gov and the scientists who landed men on the moon!
