Election winners
How do we decide who is in charge to run the government? Isn’t it through elections?
Over the years and the many elections held in this country, the losing side would generally accept the result and went to work on winning the next election. This is no longer the case. Over the past three years the Democrats have worked tirelessly to de-legitimize the election and throw President Donald Trump out of office.
Apparently the only legitimate elections are the ones they win. They refuse to work on measures that would be beneficial for the country for fear that the president would receive some credit. Winning the next election seems to be the highest if not the only priority for Democrats.
For them the ability to exercise power to tell people how to live their lives is primary, improving conditions in the country and giving people freedom to make their own decisions about their lives are of little significance. This drive to obtain and keep power at the expense of the rule of law and constitutional limitations is a real danger to the Republic and the future of the country.
We need to get back to convincing our citizens that our vision and point of view is the best for our country. If we fail to convince enough people and lose the election, we should accept the result and work through legal channels to ensure our ideas are considered in any legislation or rule making. The next election provides the best time to remove someone from office. No matter how much we disagree with our opposition, we need to retain civility and order and not result to rabblerousing, threats, and lawlessness if we expect to remain a free republic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.