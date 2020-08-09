I’m a Democrat. But some things are bigger than politics, so I’m going to act against my partisan interests and give my Republican brothers and sisters some advice they can use.
If I were an amoral sociopath who cared about absolutely nothing but electing Democrats to every office this November, you know what I’d do? I’d oppose mask mandates. I’d protest safer-at-home orders. I’d demand all schools return to in-person classes right on schedule. I’d stoke false hope with debunked miracle cures, claim the virus will just go away on its own, try to discredit public health professionals, and cast doubt on modern medicine itself.
I’d encourage President Donald Trump, Congressman Tom Tiffany, and Rep. Romaine Quinn to hold huge rallies and fundraisers, indoors without any masks. I might even challenge all “true patriots” to prove their exceptional American toughness and commitment to liberty by licking every doorknob they can find.
Why? Because all of these things would maximize suffering, death, and economic devastation. And that’s ... not great for incumbents in an election year.
But I’m not an amoral sociopath. So, for the sake of humanity I’m going to give away the game: The only way Trump and Republicans can possibly hold onto power is if we get the coronavirus pandemic under control.
That’s exactly what Gov. Tony Evers is trying to accomplish with the mask mandate. We’ve tried “do what you think is right for you” and a hodgepodge of shifting and non-binding “advisories” from county-to-county, and the result has been skyrocketing community spread.
If I wanted Trump to be re-elected, I’d be embracing masks and pushing for even more aggressive measures to flatten the curve ASAP. But apparently Wisconsin Republican leaders are so deluded or just plain proud that they can’t do anything but attack the man who’s doing more than anyone else to help their chances of electoral survival. Not to mention everyone’s chances at the regular kind of survival.
