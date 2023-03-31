...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING AND THEN COMES BACK INTO EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory this morning, freezing
drizzle, light snow up to one inch and winds gusting as high as
40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory this evening, total
snow accumulations of one to three inches and winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett and Washburn
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the northwestern
area of the Lac du Flambeau Band, the Bad River Reservation
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory this morning, until 10 AM
CDT this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory tonight, from
7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Guest View: Embrace recognizes Sexual Assault Awareness Month
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) — a time to draw attention to the prevalence of sexual assault and educate communities about how to prevent future harm. This year’s theme is “Drawing Connections: Prevention Demands Equity,” a call to all individuals, communities, organizations and institutions to change ourselves and the systems surrounding us to build racial equity and respect.
