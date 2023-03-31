April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) — a time to draw attention to the prevalence of sexual assault and educate communities about how to prevent future harm. This year’s theme is “Drawing Connections: Prevention Demands Equity,” a call to all individuals, communities, organizations and institutions to change ourselves and the systems surrounding us to build racial equity and respect.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments