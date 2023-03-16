Bill Bussey

Our local chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby and more than 400 other CCL chapters across the country have a principal goal of getting Congress to effectively address climate change, and we also strongly support state and local actions to reduce carbon emissions. But climate change is obviously a global challenge that cannot be successfully addressed by our country alone. What about other major carbon emitters? Countries in the European Union have made commendable strides in reducing their emissions, but what about the largest elephant in the room? What about China?

Bill Bussey is group leader for the Chequamegon chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

