Seems so good to have some springier days weather-wise and snow shrinking. We have a lot of it yet, though. This Monday morning, so bright and sunny, supposed to get up to 40 degrees. Lots of signs of spring. Folks have been seeing robins, and Sue Krantz saw sandhill cranes. I’ve seen otter by my bridge several times, and there were eight beautiful swans by the culvert on Bear Lake.

Marian Furchtenicht can be reached at 715.469.3339 or mjfjb2000@yahoo.com.

