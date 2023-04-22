It was quite the past week. Mother Nature sure did wonders. From high snowbanks to no snow, with the 80-degree temps, it sure went fast. By Tuesday night, the water was running some but going into the winter with the ground very dry and no frost, so a lot of it just soaked in. Folks were happy to see it gone. Lawns even greened up, and the trees budded out. Even the wildlife and birds seemed happier. Lots of robins appeared. But by the weekend, it’s gotten colder, windy and snow-covered ground again.

