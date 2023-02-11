...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves up to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI
and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The temperature is low and the cold winter winds are shaking snow from the trees. Mid-February brings us respite, that lovely respite, St. Valentine’s Day. There is nothing better for me than to spend a little time looking at the displays of hearts and flowers in the stores. I see candy, but where are those little hearts with messages? Maybe they were so much in demand that they sold out. Maybe not. I looked for valentines for children. I could not find cute little cartoon valentines for children to give to one another. Here, I see candy in boxes and bags for gifting for adults, and other sweets and many decorations adorned with red hearts. It seems there has been a shift in valentine giving. Men and women are giving valentine gifts to their sweethearts but not the children.
