Mary Olsen
BILL THORNLEY

The temperature is low and the cold winter winds are shaking snow from the trees. Mid-February brings us respite, that lovely respite, St. Valentine’s Day. There is nothing better for me than to spend a little time looking at the displays of hearts and flowers in the stores. I see candy, but where are those little hearts with messages? Maybe they were so much in demand that they sold out. Maybe not. I looked for valentines for children. I could not find cute little cartoon valentines for children to give to one another. Here, I see candy in boxes and bags for gifting for adults, and other sweets and many decorations adorned with red hearts. It seems there has been a shift in valentine giving. Men and women are giving valentine gifts to their sweethearts but not the children.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments