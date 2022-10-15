Mary Olsen
BILL THORNLEY

In my early years as a schoolgirl, it was customary for students to bring small branches of pussy willow to school as a gift to the teacher and to decorate the classroom. The pussy willows were nice but rather dull. In the fall, it was sprigs of autumn leaves that were presented to the teacher, and their vibrant color was enjoyed by all. They were not lasting pleasures, but the leaves fell and the season hurried on.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments