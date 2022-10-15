...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 kt with
gusts up to 25 kt and waves up to 3 ft. For the Gale Watch,
northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 1
to 4 ft possible.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM CDT Sunday.
For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
In my early years as a schoolgirl, it was customary for students to bring small branches of pussy willow to school as a gift to the teacher and to decorate the classroom. The pussy willows were nice but rather dull. In the fall, it was sprigs of autumn leaves that were presented to the teacher, and their vibrant color was enjoyed by all. They were not lasting pleasures, but the leaves fell and the season hurried on.
