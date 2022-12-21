Mary Olsen
BILL THORNLEY

This is the time to tackle some of the important things to do before Christmas. The holiday cards must be addressed and mailed. Decorating the house with boughs of holly needs my attention. I need something to inspire me with the Christmas spirit. I turn to music for and about Christmas. There are many beautiful carols and hymns, very old and of a serious nature. What I need is something a little bit more in the popular mode.

