Mary Olsen
BILL THORNLEY

There had been a snowstorm and everything was covered with ice. My son-in-law Roy Hendricks went to work at the family’s farm implement store near Stone Lake. He was severely injured due to the icy conditions and rushed to the hospital in Duluth. He passed away two weeks later. This was a shock to his family and to the community. His son Cory wrote a tribute to his dad that he gave me permission to share with those who read this column.

