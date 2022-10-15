Sympathy is extended to Kay Krentz and other family members due to the death of Kay’s sister Marian Brincken. She was 91.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM CDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves up to 3 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM CDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will become hazardous to small craft once again by late Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&
