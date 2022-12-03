Sympathy is extended to Allen Sigmund due to the death of his wife, Judy. Other close relatives saddened by her passing are sons, Michael and Jonathan Scharber and their families, siblings, Ronald Lewis and Linda Sheldon and their families, and stepchildren, John and William Sigmund and Misty Frasco and their families. Judy was 78.

