...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and waves 4 to 7 ft possible.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand
Island WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST Sunday.
For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday
night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and waves 4 to 7 ft possible.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand
Island WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST Sunday.
For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday
night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Sympathy is extended to Allen Sigmund due to the death of his wife, Judy. Other close relatives saddened by her passing are sons, Michael and Jonathan Scharber and their families, siblings, Ronald Lewis and Linda Sheldon and their families, and stepchildren, John and William Sigmund and Misty Frasco and their families. Judy was 78.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.