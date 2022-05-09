The annual meeting of Hertel Lakeview Cemetery Association will be Saturday, May 7, at 6 p.m. at the Lakeview United Methodist Church.
The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Washburn County in northwestern Wisconsin... Northwestern Sawyer County in northwestern Wisconsin... * Until noon CDT. * At 1117 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Spooner, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Stone Lake around 1130 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Hayward, Little Round Lake, Chief Lake on Chippewa Flowage, Round Lake and Seeley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN WASHBURN AND SOUTHEASTERN BURNETT COUNTIES... At 1117 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shell Lake, or 9 miles southeast of Spooner, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Birchwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 193 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BURNETT SAWYER WASHBURN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF GRANTSBURG, HAYWARD, SHELL LAKE, AND SPOONER. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION.
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Bayfield, southeastern Douglas, Washburn, northeastern Burnett and northwestern Sawyer Counties through 1130 AM CDT... At 1106 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Spooner, to near Trego, to near Webb Lake Wisconsin, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Trego around 1110 AM CDT. Minong around 1120 AM CDT. Stone Lake around 1125 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Hayward, Round Lake, Little Round Lake and Chief Lake on Chippewa Flowage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 PM CDT for northwestern Wisconsin. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
