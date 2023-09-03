...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, South Cass, Crow Wing, South Aitkin,
Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin,
Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River
Reservation, the Red Cliff Band, the Fond du Lac Band, the St.
Croix Band in Burnett County, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, East Lake, Lena Lake and,
Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near or record breaking highs in the lower
to middle nineties are expected this afternoon. Heat indices
will top out from 95 to around 100 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Sympathy is extended to Linda and Doug Brustad and sons due to the death of Linda’s mother, Esther Mangelsen. She was a sister-in-law to Karen Mangelsen, Marlene Swearingen, Lida Nordquist and Gerald and Nina Pauline Mangelsen. Esther was 90.
