Sympathy is extended to Linda and Doug Brustad and sons due to the death of Linda’s mother, Esther Mangelsen. She was a sister-in-law to Karen Mangelsen, Marlene Swearingen, Lida Nordquist and Gerald and Nina Pauline Mangelsen. Esther was 90.

  

Karen Mangelsen can be reached at 715.468.2940.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments