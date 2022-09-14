Several years ago, I was lazy one week and decided to not roll my garbage bin all the way from the road to the garage as I usually would do. Instead, I secured the bin to a tree halfway down the drive just inside the woods and secured the top with a bungee cord to keep the bears out. I filled the bin as I drove out of the drive, little by little as needed. The following week, I went to take the bin to the street on the day of collection in my open-toed sandals and much to my surprise, I had placed the bin upon a nest of ground wasps. I was stung 17 times, which resulted in struggled breathing, and became swollen from head to toe. I went back to the house, where my wife provided me with Benadryl, ice and Ibuprofen. She called the emergency room, letting them know that we were on our way. After three hours on an IV, I was released and told to make sure I had an EpiPen handy in the event I get stung again by several wasps. More on this later.

