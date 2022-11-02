November is a bittersweet month for me. The start of the month usually still has some of its fall beauty despite the trees that have shed their leaves (except our stubborn oaks, of course). We’re in the midst of the autumn season; the harvest of vegetables, stoking the fireplace or wood stove to give us warmth, sitting by the crackling fire pit, making warm soups, chilis and stews; our recent love of homemade artisan breads whose aromas spread throughout the house, and of course, Halloween. But as the month progresses, the holidays come to mind. We like to start the holiday season with Thanksgiving, where we can express our gratitude for all the blessings we’ve received in the previous year and pray for continued blessings in the year to come. But there is a darker side for me during this season.

