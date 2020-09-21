Zada Falk

Zada Marie Falk, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Cedar Ridge in Schofield.

Zada was born on August 22, 1938, to the late Arnold and Edith (Caskey) Severson in Phelps. 

She married William Earl Falk on September 15, 1962.

They moved to Spooner in 1969, where they managed an LP gas business for 31 years before retiring. After retirement they spent their winters in Yuma, Arizona.

Zada loved gardening, spending time on Spooner Lake fishing and boating, testing her luck at the casino, and going out with family and friends to Friday fish fries. 

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Steve) Reif; daughter, Susan (Greg) Ayres, and son, Bill (Kelly) Falk; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and four siblings. She is further survived by a special friend, Mark Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William, and sisters, Mabel and Bobbie.

A gathering and internment service will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on October 9 at 11 a.m.

