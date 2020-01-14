Zada Falk, 81, of Wausau and formerly of Spooner, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Cedar Ridge in Wausau.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Sunday.

