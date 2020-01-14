Zada Falk, 81, of Wausau and formerly of Spooner, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Cedar Ridge in Wausau.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Sunday.
Online condolences may be given at brainardfuneral.com.
