Yvonne Lee Mogensen (resident of Emida, ID) passed away early morning February 15th, 2023, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’ Alene, ID, due to ongoing medical conditions.

Von (as those close to her would call her) was born May 19th, 1960, in Spooner, WI, to Georgia and Robert Pearson. She grew up loving the outdoors, nature and animals. She even had a pet squirrel that she snuck to school with her! Von would call herself a “tomboy.” She always spoke fondly of caring for their vegetable garden with her father. And going on adventures outdoors. 

To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Mogensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments