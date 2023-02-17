...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM
CST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM CST
this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Yvonne Lee Mogensen (resident of Emida, ID) passed away early morning February 15th, 2023, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’ Alene, ID, due to ongoing medical conditions.
Von (as those close to her would call her) was born May 19th, 1960, in Spooner, WI, to Georgia and Robert Pearson. She grew up loving the outdoors, nature and animals. She even had a pet squirrel that she snuck to school with her! Von would call herself a “tomboy.” She always spoke fondly of caring for their vegetable garden with her father. And going on adventures outdoors.
