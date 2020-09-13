William Talbert

William A. Talbert, 84, a resident of Barron, formerly of Shell Lake, passed away on September 4, 2020.  

William was born on January 5, 1936, to Rosco and Annanora Talbert in Janesville. William served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict and later in the reserves. He and Annette (Glessing) were united in marriage on December 7, 1954, in Shell Lake.

He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking, gardening, and mushroom hunting. He also enjoyed playing cards, but his most cherished times were spent with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Gerald (Darla) Talbert, William Jr. (Mary) Talbert, Pam Pomykala, Kathleen (David) Mercer, Ronald (Kathleen) Talbert, Duane (Mary) Talbert, and Tabitha (Jason) Wickware; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Mary) Talbert; sisters, Marcia (Jim) Maki and Babe (Clod) Seffinga; sister-in-law, Mary Talbert; brother-in-laws, Darrel (Pat) Glessing, Buzz (Sue) Drost, Richard Glessing, and Donald (Barb) Glessing; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Annette (Glessing); son, Elmer Talbert; grandson, BillyJoe Cook; sisters, Lucille (Art) Griffiths, Joyce (Pete) DeRidder, and Elaine (Vern) Paffel; brothers, Don (Val) Talbert and Ross Talbert, along with sister-in-laws, Doreen Drost and Gail Talbert.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 1to 4 p.m. at the Barronett Community Center in Barronett. Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.

