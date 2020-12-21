William ‘Pete’ Hansen

On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, William Peter “Pete” Hansen, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Spooner, after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and wife of 62 years, Carlene.
Pete was born on January 10, 1937, in Leetsville, Michigan, to John and Evelyn Hansen. He and his family moved from Michigan to Sparta, Wisconsin, and later settled in Fond du Lac.
After graduating in 1955, he joined the Navy. Once finished with boot camp, he trained and then worked as an aviation electronics technician. In 1957 he was stationed in Brunswick, Maine, where he met Carlene on a blind date. They were married a year later, on May 17, 1958.
In 1959, after having their first child, Bill, they then moved from Auburn, Maine, to Fond du Lac. They had four more children, Mary, Sue, Jack, and Dan, before putting their roots down in Spooner in 1970.
Pete started working at Auto Glass Specialists soon after and eventually started his own auto glass business, Northwest Auto Glass. After retiring from the glass business in 1998, he used his many talents at other various jobs before retiring permanently in 2007.
In Pete’s younger years he loved woodworking, bowling, golfing, hunting, fishing, picking berries, and spending time at the family cabin. Some of his other interests included bird watching, using his computer, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and watching the Packers. He was also an active member of the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Spooner.
The thing he was known to love the most though, was his family. He was a hardworking, kind, patient, and generous man, who was admired by many and adored by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Carlene; sons, William “Bill” Hansen Jr. (Mary), John “Jack” Hansen (Sami), and Daniel “Dan” Hansen; daughter, Mary Hansen (Jim); brothers, Larry and Cliff; sisters, Barb, Ruth, and Marian; grandchildren, Stephanie, Alicia, Joey, Becky, Jessica, Erica, Nick, Alina, Alec, Hollee, Kellee, Lexee, Opal, and Marcus; 11 great-grandchildren; and many friends.
Pete was preceded in death by his father, John, and mother Evelyn; daughter, Susan; brother, Jim; and granddaughter, Sarah.
A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 26, at Spooner Funeral Home with Father Ed Anderson officiating. Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner. The family is also planning a celebration of life, for all those who wish to join, when warmer weather permits.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Pete’s name to Disabled American Veterans or Regional Hospice Services, the family said.
