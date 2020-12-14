William ‘Jerry’ Mortensen

William “Jerry” Girrard Mortensen, 72, of Ames, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Mary Greeley Medical Center.
Born on August 23, 1948, in Minneapolis, Jerry was the son of Henry and Charlotte (Carlson) Mortensen. He graduated from Shell Lake High School in 1966. Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966 and served until 1972. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran.
Jerry was united in marriage to Linda Wood on November 11, 1979, in Minneapolis. Three children, Michael, Elizabeth and Lindsey, were born to this union. The couple later divorced but remained friends.
Jerry was united in marriage to Karla Glover on July 11, 1997, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Kenosha. Together, Jerry and Karla had one son, Jonathan.
Jerry was an over-the-road truck driver for Lindberry Trucking in Hopkins, Minnesota, and worked as a welder for Wisconsin Structural Steel in Barronett, retiring in 1998. He graduated from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College with an Associate’s Degree in Marketing.
Jerry and Karla moved to Ames in 2012, where they became members of Bethesda Lutheran Church.
He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He liked to do yardwork and woodworking. In his spare time, Jerry loved to read. Jerry had an interest in music, and his taste of music changed over the years. He would play his vinyl records every Saturday morning to wake the kids and let them know it was time to start cleaning. This was known to many as his “Saturday Morning Cranks.”
Jerry is survived by his wife, Karla, of Ames; children, Michael (Adrienne) Mortensen of Wyoming, Minnesota, Elizabeth Mortensen of Minneapolis, Lindsey (Kellen) Nelson of Osseo, and Jonathan Mortensen of Ames, Iowa; grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley, Kellen, Brock, Andrew, and Jennings; a sister, Roxanne (John) Jacobson of Minneapolis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Rachel Mortensen; a sister, Sande Whalen; and his previous wife, Linda.
A private family memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Bethesda Lutheran Church. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available on the Tribute Wall of Jerry’s obituary on the Adams Funeral Home website.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home, and online condolences may be left for Jerry’s family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials for future designation may be directed to the Family of Jerry Mortensen, c/o Adams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 745, Ames, Iowa 50010.
