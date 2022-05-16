William F. Bailey, age 76, of Minong, WI, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital in Hayward, WI.
William Frank Bailey was born June 6, 1945, in Spooner, WI, the son of Frank and Della (Jones) Bailey. He was raised in Minong, WI, and graduated from Northwood High School in Minong in 1963. He joined the U.S. Air Force on January 2, 1964. On July 5th, 1964, Bill was married to Elaine M. Terry at the First Presbyterian Church in Gordon, WI. They spent 2 ½ years together in Madison at Truax Field, and then he spent his last year of service time in Greece. On October 29, 1967, he was honorably discharged. After his time in the military, he attended the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, where he studied Forestry. Bill’s career included working as a forester for Sawyer County, Johnson Timber and Ericson Logging. Bill and Elaine enjoyed picking mushrooms, gathering wild rice, duck hunting and deer hunting. He started the Helping Hands Backpack Program at Northwood School, which supplies weekend food to children who are in need. Bill had a real passion for helping others, and he eventually expanded the program to include families in the Minong area. He was a follower of Jesus Christ and went on missionary trips to Haiti, Mexico and Peru.
