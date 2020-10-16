William Conn

William “Willie” Conn, 69, of Trego went peacefully and free of pain on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, with his wife, Carla, his sidekick, Kiaser, and his siblings by his side.
Willie was born on May 27, 1951, in Shell Lake. the son of Charles and Della Conn.
After high school graduation, Willie went to trade school, where he earned his qualifications in telephone construction. For 20 years he worked for Butterfield Cont out of Missouri and was able to go to many different states. Then Willie worked for 20 years for Tjader and Highstrom in New Richmond, Wisconsin.
Willie enjoyed fishing, hunting, ATV riding, watching the good old westerns, and hanging out with all his family.
Willie is survived by his wife, Carla, plus his watchdog, Kiaser; his brother, Keith (Lynda) Conn of Trego; two sisters, Pat Visger of Spooner and Rose (Terry) Remington of Bloomington, Minnesota; sisters-in-law, Debra (Roger) Leese of Davenport, Iowa, and Sherry Sheridan of Phoenix, Arizona; brother-in-law, Gary (Marsha) Shingledecker of Muscatine, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Della Conn; his sister, Cheryl Holmquist; and his brother-in-law, Jerry Visger.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Spooner Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Please, no flowers or plants as per Willie’s request.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for William’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.