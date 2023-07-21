William “Bill” J. Durspek, Jr., 88, of Marion, Iowa, died on Sunday, July 16, 2023. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, located at 3500 29th Avenue in Marion, where the family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service. The Reverend Jeff Frohner will officiate. A private committal service will take place at a later date.
Bill was born on September 1, 1934, the son of William J. Sr. and Lila (Redmond) Durspek in Spooner, Wisconsin. Bill grew up in Spooner, played sports on the Spooner Railroaders High School teams, helped his father in his shoe repair shop and developed his love for amateur radios and electronics. He graduated from Spooner High School. He later graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a BS in electrical engineering and MS in electrical engineering. While at the U of W, he met the love of his life, Mary Becker. They married in 1956 and welcomed their first daughter, Elizabeth, in 1957 in Madison. After finishing his MS, he served in the US Army Signal Corps and was stationed at Fort Monmouth in New Jersey. While there, they welcomed their second daughter, Lynn, to the family in 1959. After completing his duty to the military, he left the service as a Captain and the family moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he began his career with Collins Radio Company. During his 32 years at Collins, Bill received two separate patents for the design work that he performed. He was also known for having the messiest office in his building. They bought their first and only home in Marion and in 1963, their son, Steve, was born. After living in the house for almost 15 years, Bill added on a family room, doing almost all the work himself.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.