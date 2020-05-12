William Benson

William (Bill) Joseph Benson, 76, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Bill was born to William and Pearl (Hage) Benson of Drummond on March 14, 1944. He attended school at Drummond and later received teaching degrees in vocal and instrumental music, graduating from University of Wisconsin-Superior. He taught school in Norway, Michigan; Ondossagon Schools in Washburn; and Shell Lake Schools in Shell Lake. Bill also drove bus for Badger Buses, was an event coordinator for the Spooner Area Civic Center, and then worked for many years at T&T Tool.
Bill married Marilynn Jenkins on August 25, 1979. They moved to Spooner in 1982. Those who knew Bill undoubtedly knew that his talents were music, teaching, humor, and Wisconsin sports. He was honored to direct the Sweet Adelines, the Community Chorus (30 years), and more recently sang with the Red Cedar Community Chorus.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children, Christopher Benson of Mason; Kathrynn Wahl of New Lenox, Illinois; and Lisa Jenkins of Altoona; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Pearl Benson; brother, Wayne Benson; sister, Janet Lindahl; and stepson, Eric Jenkins.
Memorials may be sent to Northwest Wisconsin ALS Support Group, c/o Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E South Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729; or Maple Ridge Care Center, 510 First Street, Spooner, WI 54801, for their patio remodel fund.
Due to the current restrictions, a celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
