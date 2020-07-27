Will Wright

Will Wright, 71, from Minong and Arizona City, Arizona, passed away on April 1, 2020, from complications after surgery in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was born on April 27, 1948, and married on May 11, 1968, to Sharon Smith.

Will always said, "If I die before my time, no one can ever say I didn't live my life to the fullest.” No truer statement has ever been said.

There well be a full Military Honor Service for Will on August 7 at 11 a.m. at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery south of Spooner.

It will be an outdoor service. “Please, no flowers,” the family said.

