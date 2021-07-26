Wenzel Smejkal

Wenzel A. Smejkal passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, July 23, 2021. He had been diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor in February. He fought as hard as he could, but the inoperable tumor took him too soon.
Wenzel retired from the U.S. Air Force as a chief master sergeant (CMSgt), the highest enlisted rank. Later, he retired from Mega Foods in Eau Claire where he was known as the “Wine Guy.”
He was an avid fisher, hunter, and golfer. He also enjoyed drinking bourbon with his buddies. He taught most of his grandkids how to fish and loved to play games with them.
He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn Smejkal; his daughters, Barbara (Jeff) Reed, Bridgette (Eric) Leines, and Brittni (George) Taylor; his grandchildren, Courtney, Marissa, Summer, Ashley, Mackenzie, Andrew, Abigail, and Brantley; his great-granddaughters, Aria, Ainslee, and Harper; his sister, Sharon (Les) Genson; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wenzel F. and Sally Smejkal; his brother, Jeff Smejkal; and many aunts and uncles.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Spooner with Father Phil Juza as celebrant. Interment with military honors will be at 12:30 p.m. at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. Visitation will be at the Spooner Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. and at the church for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donate to the Forrest Run Foundation are requested. Proceeds go to local families who have a member diagnosed with the same type of tumor that Wenzel had. It also goes towards Wisconsin universities for research.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Wenzel’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
