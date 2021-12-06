Wayne Weitzenkamp

Wayne Allan Weitzenkamp, 57, of Shell Lake, Wisconsin, died December 3, 2021, in Shell Lake.
Wayne was born November 10, 1964, in Rochester, Minnesota, to Allan and Delores (Wilhelm) Weitzenkamp and was the sixth of seven children. His family moved to “the farm” near Shell Lake when he was 5. Wayne took over the family farm and remained there the rest of his life. He attended high school in Shell Lake and trained as an auto mechanic in Rice Lake.
He and Christine Zukowski married in Shell Lake on June 26, 1999.
Wayne was a mechanical wizard and inventor. Over the years he worked for the township, the Department of Natural Resources, American Tool, and Bosch Packaging, for whom he traveled the world training and being trained on building packaging machines. His final employment was as the plant maintenance mechanic at Comstock Creamery.
Throughout the years he also had his own auto body shop. Wayne had a passion for all cars, but especially for his “hot rods.”
Wayne had a heart of gold and would drop everything to help someone in need. He loved the natural world, and he and Chris and their dogs spent many weekends “up north” at their UP cabin and exploring Lake Superior.
Wayne was a diehard Packer fan and hosted many game day parties. He enjoyed many good times at Klopp's Bar, "the office.”
Wayne is survived by his wife, Christine, along with their beloved pup, Annabel; sisters, Amy (Buddy), Elaine (Rocky), Betty, and Sally (Bob); brother, Carl; brother-in-law, Jesse; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Delores; and oldest sister, Linda.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, from 2-4 p.m. at the Skinner Funeral Home, Shell Lake.
“We will miss you so much, and as his friend John said, "Hope you're driving your dream Bronco in heaven, Wayne!"
