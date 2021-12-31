Wayne 'Weazer' Slayton

Wayne J. Slayton, 68, of Stone Lake, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, with his children by his side.
Wayne John Slayton was born August 10, 1953 in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, the son of Leslie and Hazel (Metcalf) Slayton. He became a jack of all trades, doing anything for anyone from construction, mechanic work, and an operator of heavy machinery. Wayne loved riding his motorcycle in his spare time and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and tubing down the river. He especially loved spending time with his two grandchildren.
He is survived by his three children, Carol (Rustin) Wigton, Hazel (Jake) Jana, and Wayne Z. Slayton; sisters, Delores (Ron) Bulger, Marleen Hagler, Theresa Hutchcraft, and Malinda Geer; brother, Eugene (Nancy) Slayton; grandchildren, Gunner and Ainslee Jana, who were is pride and joy; as well as his step-grandchild, Raegen Korf-Wigton; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends, especially his biker friends who he considered family.
Wayne was proceeded in death by his parents, Leslie and Hazel Slayton, and his brother, Charles Slayton.
The Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, at Stone Lake Wesleyan Church. Pastor Tim Young will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. A small luncheon will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Weazer’s Memorial Fund set up through Shell Lake State Bank. They can be taken directly to Shell Lake State Bank or mailed to P.O Box 128, Stone Lake WI, 54876. These funds will be used to plant a tree or two in his name at Abate Acres, as well as help with his memorial ride sometime this spring.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.