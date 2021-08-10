Update: Funeral services have been set for Wayne Stevenson. His full obituary is at www.spooneradvocate.com.
Wayne Phillip Stevenson passed away on November 27, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Sarona with Fr. Phil Juza as Celebrant. Visitation will also be on August 14 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Wayne’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
