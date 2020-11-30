Wayne Stevenson

Wayne Phillip Stevenson, 75, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Wayne was born on October 21, 1945, in Ashland to Walter and Eva (Livingston) Stevenson, who preceded him in death He married Sharilyn Christensen on December 23, 1965, in Shell Lake.
Wayne lived the majority of his life in the Spooner area and was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church of Sarona. Wayne studied at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and spent his professional life managing a propane gas company in Shell Lake. Wayne’s true loves in life were his family, fishing, hunting, camping, and reading a good book outside. Wayne was always happy spending time outdoors in the Northwoods and loved his fishing trips to Canada with friends. Wayne was a sports fan, coaching and umpiring little league baseball. He was also a passionate Minnesota Vikings fan, ready to cheer his team on each week regardless of how many times they let him down with a loss. Wayne always had a smile on his face and was ready to help anyone in need.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharilyn; his four children, Jayne (Richard) Davis of Lake Geneva, Karla (Mike) Pittman of Lone Rock, Peggy (Dwight Gaddis) Stevenson of Chanhassen, Minnesota, and Mark Stevenson of Rice Lake; and his three very special grandchildren, Sydney Davis, Elliott Gaddis, and Amelia Stevenson. He is further survived by his four sisters, Marie (Mike) Brown, Irene Dahlgren, Jeanne Stevenson, and Mary Lou Stevenson, as well as many sisters and brothers-in-law, godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Chuck Marksman, Virgil Marksman, and Jeanine Stevenson; two sisters-in-law, Elaine McTaggart and Sylvia Christensen; and brother-in-law Jack Olson.
Wayne will be deeply missed by his family.
A Christian Mass, burial, and celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Wayne’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
