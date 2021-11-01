Wayne Little

Wayne Marlin Little, 80, of Shell Lake, Wisconsin, passed away at his home after a short battle with esophageal cancer.    

He was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Aug. 2, 1941, to Lawrence and Ruth Little and grew up in Edgeley, North Dakota. Wayne was a truck driver for more than 58 years, and during this time he also served on the Valley City (North Dakota) Police Department and also the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department.                                            

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Terri Little, Shell Lake, Wisconsin; his son, Joseph Little, Fargo, North Dakota; daughters, Danielle Morris (Rick), Jamestown, North Dakota, and Elizabeth Schwanke (Mario Pellerin), Kalamazoo Michigan; stepsons,                 Nathan Gallagher (Jennifer) Lancaster, Wisconsin, and Jeremy Micke, Stetsonville, Wisconsin; and 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.                                          

He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and grandson, Cody Joseph Little.                                                          

Wayne will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery, Sanborn, North Dakota, beside his grandson. A private service will be held graveside for family.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Little as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments