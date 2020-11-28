Wayne Johnson

Wayne Allen Johnson, 82, passed away on November 24, 2020, at his
residence surrounded by family. Wayne was born on January 21, 1938, to Blanche and Dale Johnson in the town of Gull Lake.
Wayne graduated from Spooner High School in 1955 and shortly after, in 1963, married the love of his life, Nancy Lindenfelser of Lampson. He farmed his entire life and even started his own logging business. He loved having his boys work with him.
Wayne could often be found trying his luck at casinos both near and far; he especially liked playing the slots. He loved travelling out west to hunt elk and even sailed the Great Lakes. He was especially strong-minded but had a soft spot when it came to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He leaves behind his wife, Nancy, of 57 years; his children, Wayne (Denise) Johnson, Van (Cari) Johnson, Lynette (Kevin) Hellman, and Jackie Johnson (Mitch Brown); his grandchildren, Ashley (Andrew) Wickenheiser, Ivy and Hunter Hellmann, Steven and Bryan Daniels, and Tiffany (Matt) Anderson; his great-grandchildren, Alex, Brynn, and Dawson Daniels, Makiah and Landon Daniels, Aries and Vincent Anderson, Kaydence Johnson, and Gabriel and Reid Wickenheiser; brother, Raymond (Pat) Johnson; sister, Vickie (Dale) Anderson; sister-in-law, Harriette Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Dale.
The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Stanberry Rail Saloon from 1 to 4 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences for Wayne’s family may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
