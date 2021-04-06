Warren Quam

Warren Milton Quam, 91, of Shell Lake passed peacefully on April 4, 2021, at Essentia Health - Duluth.
He was born on March 23, 1930, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Chester and Violet (Rawden) Quam. He was married in Coomer, Wisconsin, on June 9, 1955, to Helen Marie Meister.
Warren proudly farmed his farm with his wife and sons. Warren loved to spend his free time hunting, fishing, camping, and taking evening cruises around the community. The slower the drive, the better. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren; Warren make sure that each and every one of them knew how special they were to him.
He was a very well liked and a loved member of his community, extending to Portage County where he helped with the fair. Warren never left an encounter without having a new friend. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; seven children, Jim Quam, Barbara (Tommy) Benjamin, Sue (Tim) Pederson, Mike Quam, Gene (Deb) Quam, Patti (Rich) Feeney, and Jane (Richard) Lauterbach; grandchildren, Heleyna (Matt) Kasten, Joshua (Talia) Benjamin, Megan (Dustin) Ziemann, Stephanie (Cory) Cowell, Gene “Bud” Quam, Josh Johnson, Alyssa Steen, Johannah Feeney, Allysha (Austin) Waggoner, Richy Feeney, Rich Lauterbach, Ryan Lauterbach, Noah Lauterbach, Ellianna Lauterbach, and Grace “Granny” Lauterbach; great-grandchildren, AJ, Taven, Colton, Bennett, Paige, RaeLynn, and Keira; siblings, Jean Roettelle and Everett (Jeane) Quam; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, nephews, nieces, and other family.
A private family service will be held at Salem Lutheran Church, Shell Lake with Pastor Sue Odegard officiating. Burial will be in Shell Lake Cemetery. A public visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Thursday, April 8, at the Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake. Masks are strongly suggested.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
