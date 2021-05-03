Walter Sleva Jr.

Walter Richard Sleva Jr., 62, of Trego passed away suddenly in his home on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
He was born on September 2, 1958, in Parma, Ohio, to Walter Richard Sleva Sr. and Olive Marie Sleva (Bowen).
Walter’s dream of being in the Armed Forces unattainable due to his eyesight, he decided to become a merchant marine. That 40-year career made Walter a world traveler with many interesting stories to tell – like once when the ship he was working on was held up by pirates.
Walter settled in Wisconsin, at first in Superior, then living out his life in Trego. He spent his time off the boats fishing, doing outdoor projects, and tinkering with all things mechanical. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and sharing stories about his life and adventures.
Walter is survived by his wife of 30 years, Twila; together they had a blended family with four children, son Tristan (Stephanie) Sleva of Eau Claire, daughter Carling Sleva of Cleveland, Ohio, son Timothy (Inieren) Peterson, Benton, Kentucky, and daughter Stacy (Troy) Rischette, Almena. He is additionally survived by his grandchildren, Ashley, Katie, Mason, Justin, Hagen and Evvan; great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Gabe, Reid and Paizley; his mother, Olive Marie Sleva (nee Bowen); five siblings, Jeffery (Nina) Sleva, Mark (Patricia) Sleva, Mary (Mark) Hovanee, Gail Sleva, and David Sleva, all of Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Walter was preceded in death by his father, Walter Richard Sleva Sr.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 5, in Minong at P+L’s Corner Bar at 1 p.m. A potluck lunch will follow.
Condolences for the family can be left online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.