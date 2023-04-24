Walter F. Peters (Walt), current resident of the Town of Gull Lake, Washburn County, was born on June 11, 1950, in Two Rivers, WI, son of the late Gustave and Eleanor (Hove) Peters.

He was baptized and confirmed into God's Kingdom of Grace at St. John's Lutheran Church in Two Rivers, WI.

