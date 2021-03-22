Wallace Miller

Wallace D. Miller, 87, was born May 12, 1933, to Herman (Slim) and Hattie Miller of Carrington, North Dakota. He entered Heaven’s Gloryland on March 21, 2021, while under the exceptional care of the staff at Cambridge Senior Living and Lakeview Hospice, Rice Lake.
Wallace was a farmer to the core and loved raising cattle and cultivating crops on his family’s farm near Carrington. Up until his last breath he was busy with his hands, assumedly fixing farm equipment or working on a shop project.
As a Christian and a member of Kvernes Lutheran Church, he wholeheartedly served where he could alongside his wife, Emilee. Between the two of them, there was not much they could not accomplish, and they did nearly everything together for their 50 years of marriage. Wallace also enjoyed being a leader of Peppy Pals 4-H Club and served as a board member for the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd. Upon retirement, he enjoyed keeping a perfectly mowed lawn, spending time in his woodworking shop, and was always up for a hearty meal, a good laugh, and of course, dessert.
He is survived by his children, Lori Asleson and Donald Miller, both of Devils Lake, North Dakota; Mavis and Brian Melton, Spooner; many grand- and great-grandchildren; brother, Milton Miller; sister, Verna Kautzman; brothers-in-law, Terry Deehr and Roger (Jane) Kessler; sisters-in-law, Elaine (Dwayne) Yost and Margaret (Luther) Fowler; and many special nephews and nieces.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Emilee, on December 31, 2020; his daughter, Lisa Miller; sisters, Lois (and Devain) Helmer and Karen Deehr; brother, Howard (and Jean) Miller; sisters-in-law, Gloria Miller, Verlena (and Dick) Driver and Pollyanna (and Jack) Pittman; brother-in-law, Gary Kautzman.
Wallace won the hearts of many and will be remembered for his kind and jovial spirit that was unwavering despite his life with polio and eventually Alzheimer’s. He is free at last in Heaven, probably running non-stop, eating endless meals of pancakes and hamburgers, and meticulously mowing acres of lawn. But most importantly, he is with his God and Savior who gave him the strength for each day and who he lived his life for.
“No services are planned, but in honor of his memory, would we all live out one of the last phrases he repeatedly said only a few weeks before he passed, ‘Could we all just be honest, kind and loving.’”
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Wallace’s family at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
